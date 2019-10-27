CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 27, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;52;ESE;8;89%

Chester;Showers;52;SE;5;87%

Danbury;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;86%

Groton;Showers;57;ESE;12;66%

Hartford;Showers;51;Calm;0;85%

Meriden;Showers;51;Calm;0;89%

New Haven;Cloudy;58;ESE;8;77%

Oxford;Cloudy;51;ESE;6;89%

Willimantic;Showers;48;Calm;0;86%

Windsor Locks;Showers;48;Calm;0;76%

_____

