CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, October 23, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Rain;57;E;10;100%
Chester;Showers;59;N;5;100%
Danbury;Showers;57;NE;5;93%
Groton;Cloudy;60;ESE;8;100%
Hartford;Cloudy;55;NNW;5;96%
Meriden;Showers;56;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Showers;63;E;12;93%
Oxford;Showers;56;ESE;7;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;55;NNE;6;89%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
