CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 3, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;57;NNE;13;79%

Chester;Cloudy;54;N;7;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;54;NE;7;86%

Groton;Cloudy;56;NE;14;80%

Hartford;Cloudy;55;NNE;12;68%

Meriden;Cloudy;54;NNE;9;74%

New Haven;Cloudy;59;NE;17;80%

Oxford;Cloudy;54;NE;12;80%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;53;NE;9;85%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;53;NNE;16;63%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather