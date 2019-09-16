https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14442331.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, September 16, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;63;WNW;3;87%
Chester;Mostly clear;63;NW;3;87%
Danbury;Clear;59;Calm;0;89%
Groton;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;86%
Hartford;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;89%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;86%
Oxford;Clear;58;Calm;0;93%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;60;W;5;89%
_____
