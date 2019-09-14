CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, September 14, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;59;SE;7;78%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;87%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;89%

Groton;Partly cloudy;72;SSE;13;43%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;89%

Meriden;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;64;SSE;15;60%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;50;SE;6;92%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;52;SSE;7;80%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather