CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 10, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;3;94%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;93%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;3;86%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%
Meriden;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;98%
New Haven;Cloudy;65;N;5;84%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;60;N;3;92%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;89%
