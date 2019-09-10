CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 10, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;3;94%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;93%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;3;86%

Hartford;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%

Meriden;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;98%

New Haven;Cloudy;65;N;5;84%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;60;N;3;92%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;89%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather