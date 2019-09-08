https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14422624.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;61;W;5;78%
Chester;Mostly clear;59;N;5;82%
Danbury;Clear;54;Calm;0;89%
Groton;Mostly clear;63;WNW;5;69%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;3;75%
Meriden;Clear;59;W;5;80%
New Haven;Clear;66;WNW;6;67%
Oxford;Clear;55;SW;3;92%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;89%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;61;W;12;69%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
