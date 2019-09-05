CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 5, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;58;NNW;7;90%

Chester;Sunny;59;NNW;8;87%

Danbury;Sunny;56;Calm;0;89%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;64;N;12;69%

Hartford;Sunny;58;Calm;0;93%

Meriden;Sunny;56;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;61;N;3;86%

Oxford;Sunny;55;NNW;8;96%

Willimantic;Sunny;54;NNE;5;100%

Windsor Locks;Sunny;56;NNW;5;89%

_____

