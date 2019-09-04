CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 4, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;66;SSW;3;88%

Chester;Fog;63;SE;3;100%

Danbury;Clear;60;Calm;0;89%

Groton;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;83%

Hartford;Clear;64;SE;3;93%

Meriden;Showers;58;Calm;0;96%

New Haven;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;93%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;64;S;7;93%

Willimantic;Showers;63;S;5;100%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;63;NW;3;93%

_____

