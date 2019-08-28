CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 28, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;65;N;2;83%

Chester;Clear;59;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%

Groton;Clear;65;Calm;0;77%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;86%

Meriden;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;90%

Oxford;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;89%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;65;S;6;77%

_____

