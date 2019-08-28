https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14383586.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;65;N;2;83%
Chester;Clear;59;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%
Groton;Clear;65;Calm;0;77%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;86%
Meriden;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;90%
Oxford;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;89%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;65;S;6;77%
_____
