https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14369609.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 22, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;73;S;3;89%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;75;N;5;100%
Danbury;Clear;69;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;77;WSW;7;81%
Hartford;Fog;71;S;3;96%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%
Oxford;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Fog;68;Calm;0;96%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments