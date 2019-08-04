https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14279070.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;70;WNW;5;87%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;7;81%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;5;78%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;83%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;84%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;66;W;3;96%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;70;WSW;6;78%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments