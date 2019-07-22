https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14112698.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, July 22, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;78;N;6;81%
Chester;Clear;81;N;9;53%
Danbury;Clear;77;Calm;0;70%
Groton;Clear;83;N;8;50%
Hartford;Clear;80;N;5;53%
Meriden;Clear;78;NNW;3;68%
New Haven;Mostly clear;83;Calm;0;58%
Oxford;Clear;75;N;5;75%
Willimantic;Clear;76;Calm;0;71%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;78;N;5;51%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
