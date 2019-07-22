CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, July 22, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;78;N;6;81%

Chester;Clear;81;N;9;53%

Danbury;Clear;77;Calm;0;70%

Groton;Clear;83;N;8;50%

Hartford;Clear;80;N;5;53%

Meriden;Clear;78;NNW;3;68%

New Haven;Mostly clear;83;Calm;0;58%

Oxford;Clear;75;N;5;75%

Willimantic;Clear;76;Calm;0;71%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;78;N;5;51%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather