https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14111499.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 21, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;81;SW;5;82%
Chester;Clear;81;WSW;5;83%
Danbury;Clear;77;WSW;3;81%
Groton;Clear;84;WSW;8;69%
Hartford;Mostly clear;85;WNW;5;69%
Meriden;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;84%
New Haven;Mostly clear;79;NW;3;84%
Oxford;Clear;79;Calm;0;81%
Willimantic;Mostly clear;82;Calm;0;81%
Windsor Locks;Clear;82;N;3;62%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments