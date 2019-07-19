CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, July 19, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;70;N;6;90%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;66;NNW;3;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;68;N;5;87%

Hartford;Cloudy;71;NNE;5;72%

Meriden;Cloudy;68;N;5;83%

New Haven;Cloudy;71;N;5;86%

Oxford;Cloudy;66;NE;3;93%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;67;NNE;7;78%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;69;N;3;83%

_____

