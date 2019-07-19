https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14107405.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, July 19, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;70;N;6;90%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;66;NNW;3;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;68;N;5;87%
Hartford;Cloudy;71;NNE;5;72%
Meriden;Cloudy;68;N;5;83%
New Haven;Cloudy;71;N;5;86%
Oxford;Cloudy;66;NE;3;93%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;67;NNE;7;78%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;69;N;3;83%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
