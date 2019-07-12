https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14090244.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, July 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;71;SSE;6;100%
Chester;Showers;73;N;6;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;72;NNE;3;93%
Groton;Showers;73;SSE;6;87%
Hartford;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Rain;74;N;3;90%
New Haven;Showers;75;S;5;93%
Oxford;Rain;71;ESE;5;100%
Willimantic;Showers;71;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;73;SE;6;90%
_____
