CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;4;87%
Chester;Mostly clear;72;SSW;5;93%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;86%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;83%
Hartford;Clear;73;Calm;0;84%
Meriden;Clear;70;Calm;0;87%
New Haven;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;87%
Oxford;Clear;71;SE;3;89%
Willimantic;Clear;67;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Clear;74;Calm;0;73%
_____
