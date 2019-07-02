https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14065727.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 2, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;70;WSW;5;78%
Chester;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;82%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;6;86%
Groton;Clear;71;WNW;6;68%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;81%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;81%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;3;75%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;86%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;3;67%
