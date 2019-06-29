https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14060565.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, June 29, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;71;N;4;78%
Chester;Clear;72;SW;7;68%
Danbury;Clear;70;Calm;0;67%
Groton;Clear;70;Calm;0;75%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;72;S;7;70%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;86%
New Haven;Clear;73;SSW;3;73%
Oxford;Clear;69;Calm;0;75%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;89%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;74;S;7;61%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
