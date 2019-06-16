https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14001015.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 16, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;66;SW;10;81%
Chester;Showers;64;WSW;7;87%
Danbury;Showers;66;W;5;72%
Groton;Showers;67;SW;9;72%
Hartford;Showers;69;SSW;9;65%
Meriden;Showers;68;S;6;67%
New Haven;Showers;68;SW;6;78%
Oxford;Showers;65;SW;5;77%
Willimantic;Showers;68;SW;6;62%
Windsor Locks;Showers;69;S;9;62%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments