CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, June 15, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;58;WSW;4;57%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;4;69%

Danbury;Clear;49;WSW;3;89%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;79%

Hartford;Mostly clear;56;SSE;3;77%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;89%

New Haven;Clear;59;SW;3;64%

Oxford;Clear;55;Calm;0;71%

Willimantic;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;89%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;58;S;5;67%

_____

