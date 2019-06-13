CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, June 13, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;5;82%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;85%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;61;SE;7;72%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;5;77%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;89%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;6;75%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;56;SE;5;89%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;86%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;57;SSE;7;71%

_____

