CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, May 25, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;58;E;6;85%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;55;S;5;81%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;5;66%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;59;E;3;61%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;60;NNE;7;61%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;57%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;7;54%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;6;74%
Willimantic;Clear;55;Calm;0;83%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;58;N;3;66%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
