CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, May 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;51;N;1;100%
Chester;Fog;54;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Showers;52;SSW;3;96%
Groton;Fog;52;SSW;3;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;96%
Meriden;Showers;53;S;3;96%
New Haven;Showers;52;SSW;5;89%
Oxford;Fog;52;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Fog;53;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;54;SSW;3;96%
_____
