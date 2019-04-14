https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13766160.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, April 14, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;51;N;3;100%
Chester;Cloudy;55;WSW;6;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;89%
Groton;Fog;51;Calm;0;100%
Hartford;Cloudy;57;S;6;89%
Meriden;Cloudy;54;SE;3;92%
New Haven;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;89%
Oxford;Cloudy;57;SSW;3;83%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;51;NE;3;92%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;89%
_____
