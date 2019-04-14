CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, April 14, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;51;N;3;100%

Chester;Cloudy;55;WSW;6;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;89%

Groton;Fog;51;Calm;0;100%

Hartford;Cloudy;57;S;6;89%

Meriden;Cloudy;54;SE;3;92%

New Haven;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;89%

Oxford;Cloudy;57;SSW;3;83%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;51;NE;3;92%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;89%

