CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, April 12, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;40;N;3;79%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;70%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;59%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;6;73%
Hartford;Clear;43;S;5;55%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;73%
New Haven;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;73%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;41;S;3;59%
Willimantic;Clear;43;S;5;47%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;43;S;6;51%
