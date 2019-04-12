CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, April 12, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;40;N;3;79%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;70%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;59%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;6;73%

Hartford;Clear;43;S;5;55%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;73%

New Haven;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;73%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;41;S;3;59%

Willimantic;Clear;43;S;5;47%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;43;S;6;51%

_____

