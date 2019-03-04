CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EST Monday, March 4, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Snow;32;N;12;94%

Chester;Snow;33;N;4;98%

Danbury;Cloudy;32;N;9;92%

Groton;Rain;33;N;14;95%

Hartford;Snow;32;N;8;93%

Meriden;Snow;32;N;10;94%

New Haven;Showers;33;N;13;94%

Oxford;Flurries;30;NNE;13;95%

Willimantic;Snow;32;NNE;10;88%

Windsor Locks;Snow;32;NNE;9;94%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather