CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EST Monday, March 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Snow;32;N;12;94%
Chester;Snow;33;N;4;98%
Danbury;Cloudy;32;N;9;92%
Groton;Rain;33;N;14;95%
Hartford;Snow;32;N;8;93%
Meriden;Snow;32;N;10;94%
New Haven;Showers;33;N;13;94%
Oxford;Flurries;30;NNE;13;95%
Willimantic;Snow;32;NNE;10;88%
Windsor Locks;Snow;32;NNE;9;94%
_____
