CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EST Saturday, March 2, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;31;NE;8;83%
Chester;Cloudy;32;ENE;6;80%
Danbury;Cloudy;31;NE;6;75%
Groton;Cloudy;33;NE;7;80%
Hartford;Cloudy;32;NE;4;65%
Meriden;Cloudy;32;NNE;4;73%
New Haven;Cloudy;34;NNE;7;76%
Oxford;Cloudy;30;ENE;6;80%
Willimantic;Cloudy;31;NNE;4;77%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;32;NE;3;76%
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
