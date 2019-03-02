CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EST Saturday, March 2, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;31;NE;8;83%

Chester;Cloudy;32;ENE;6;80%

Danbury;Cloudy;31;NE;6;75%

Groton;Cloudy;33;NE;7;80%

Hartford;Cloudy;32;NE;4;65%

Meriden;Cloudy;32;NNE;4;73%

New Haven;Cloudy;34;NNE;7;76%

Oxford;Cloudy;30;ENE;6;80%

Willimantic;Cloudy;31;NNE;4;77%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;32;NE;3;76%

