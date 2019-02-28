https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13651315.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EST Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;33;N;13;42%
Chester;Sunny;32;N;11;41%
Danbury;Sunny;30;N;12;39%
Groton;Sunny;34;NNE;12;40%
Hartford;Sunny;32;N;10;39%
Meriden;Sunny;33;NW;10;38%
New Haven;Sunny;35;NNW;13;33%
Oxford;Sunny;29;NNW;14;51%
Willimantic;Sunny;30;N;9;43%
Windsor Locks;Sunny;32;N;9;41%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
