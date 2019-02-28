CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EST Thursday, February 28, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;33;N;13;42%

Chester;Sunny;32;N;11;41%

Danbury;Sunny;30;N;12;39%

Groton;Sunny;34;NNE;12;40%

Hartford;Sunny;32;N;10;39%

Meriden;Sunny;33;NW;10;38%

New Haven;Sunny;35;NNW;13;33%

Oxford;Sunny;29;NNW;14;51%

Willimantic;Sunny;30;N;9;43%

Windsor Locks;Sunny;32;N;9;41%

_____

