CT Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM EST Sunday, February 24, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;40;WSW;14;90%

Chester;Partly cloudy;43;WSW;10;93%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;44;W;23;65%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;43;WSW;17;92%

Hartford;Partly cloudy;45;WSW;10;76%

Meriden;Mostly clear;45;SW;8;73%

New Haven;Mostly clear;45;WSW;10;82%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;41;W;12;85%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;44;WSW;13;76%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;43;WSW;10;90%

_____

