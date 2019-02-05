CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 5, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;34;NE;1;91%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;39;W;4;98%

Danbury;Partly cloudy;29;Calm;0;92%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;95%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;38;S;6;92%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;88%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;40;W;3;96%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;34;N;3;89%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;34;SSE;5;96%

