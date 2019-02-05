https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13589581.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 5, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;34;NE;1;91%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;39;W;4;98%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;29;Calm;0;92%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;95%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;38;S;6;92%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;88%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;40;W;3;96%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;34;N;3;89%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;34;SSE;5;96%
