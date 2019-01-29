CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 29, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;21;NE;7;68%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;21;NNW;5;57%

Danbury;Cloudy;18;N;2;67%

Groton;Cloudy;24;NNE;8;61%

Hartford;Cloudy;21;NNE;6;57%

Meriden;Mostly clear;20;NE;4;64%

New Haven;Mostly clear;21;NNE;7;63%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;18;ENE;8;64%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;20;NNE;6;67%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;18;N;5;69%

_____

