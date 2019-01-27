https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13564944.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EST Sunday, January 27, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;27;SE;5;75%
Chester;Clear;23;Calm;0;73%
Danbury;Clear;20;Calm;0;81%
Groton;Clear;21;N;5;87%
Hartford;Clear;21;NNW;5;74%
Meriden;Clear;20;NW;3;84%
New Haven;Clear;26;ESE;4;72%
Oxford;Clear;24;SE;6;74%
Willimantic;Clear;20;Calm;0;91%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;17;N;2;83%
