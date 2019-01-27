CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EST Sunday, January 27, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;27;SE;5;75%

Chester;Clear;23;Calm;0;73%

Danbury;Clear;20;Calm;0;81%

Groton;Clear;21;N;5;87%

Hartford;Clear;21;NNW;5;74%

Meriden;Clear;20;NW;3;84%

New Haven;Clear;26;ESE;4;72%

Oxford;Clear;24;SE;6;74%

Willimantic;Clear;20;Calm;0;91%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;17;N;2;83%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather