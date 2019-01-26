https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13563504.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EST Saturday, January 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;25;W;7;43%
Chester;Sunny;25;WNW;3;40%
Danbury;Partly sunny;22;W;7;40%
Groton;Sunny;25;WNW;12;38%
Hartford;Sunny;24;WSW;7;38%
Meriden;Sunny;23;SW;7;43%
New Haven;Sunny;26;W;7;37%
Oxford;Sunny;20;W;8;49%
Willimantic;Sunny;22;N;5;65%
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;23;WSW;9;43%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
