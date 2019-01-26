CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EST Saturday, January 26, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;25;W;7;43%

Chester;Sunny;25;WNW;3;40%

Danbury;Partly sunny;22;W;7;40%

Groton;Sunny;25;WNW;12;38%

Hartford;Sunny;24;WSW;7;38%

Meriden;Sunny;23;SW;7;43%

New Haven;Sunny;26;W;7;37%

Oxford;Sunny;20;W;8;49%

Willimantic;Sunny;22;N;5;65%

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;23;WSW;9;43%

_____

