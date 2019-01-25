CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Friday, January 25, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;37;WSW;14;47%

Chester;Sunny;38;W;9;42%

Danbury;Mostly sunny;37;WSW;21;40%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;17;52%

Hartford;Partly sunny;38;WSW;18;35%

Meriden;Sunny;38;W;12;40%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;40;WSW;13;44%

Oxford;Mostly sunny;34;W;12;43%

Willimantic;Sunny;37;SW;10;54%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;39;W;12;39%

