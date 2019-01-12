https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13528427.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Saturday, January 12, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;17;NW;7;64%
Chester;Clear;14;NW;12;67%
Danbury;Clear;14;Calm;0;58%
Groton;Clear;15;NW;7;53%
Hartford;Clear;16;W;5;56%
Meriden;Clear;15;NW;5;58%
New Haven;Clear;19;NW;6;47%
Oxford;Clear;12;W;3;67%
Willimantic;Clear;13;Calm;0;61%
Windsor Locks;Clear;13;NW;5;64%
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
