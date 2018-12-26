https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13490830.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 26, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;27;WNW;5;76%
Chester;Clear;27;NW;6;68%
Danbury;Clear;27;WNW;5;63%
Groton;Mostly clear;27;WNW;5;63%
Hartford;Clear;28;NNW;5;55%
Meriden;Clear;22;Calm;0;84%
New Haven;Clear;30;WNW;3;69%
Oxford;Clear;24;NW;3;77%
Willimantic;Clear;25;N;3;65%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;25;W;8;65%
