CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 26, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;27;WNW;5;76%

Chester;Clear;27;NW;6;68%

Danbury;Clear;27;WNW;5;63%

Groton;Mostly clear;27;WNW;5;63%

Hartford;Clear;28;NNW;5;55%

Meriden;Clear;22;Calm;0;84%

New Haven;Clear;30;WNW;3;69%

Oxford;Clear;24;NW;3;77%

Willimantic;Clear;25;N;3;65%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;25;W;8;65%

