CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EST Sunday, December 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Rain;36;NE;14;94%

Chester;Cloudy;39;NE;10;75%

Danbury;Showers;37;ENE;10;72%

Groton;Showers;42;NE;12;70%

Hartford;Cloudy;37;N;8;66%

Meriden;Cloudy;38;NNE;10;67%

New Haven;Showers;43;NE;14;67%

Oxford;Showers;37;ENE;13;72%

Willimantic;Cloudy;38;ENE;7;79%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;36;N;9;69%

_____

