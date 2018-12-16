https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13469819.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EST Sunday, December 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Rain;36;NE;14;94%
Chester;Cloudy;39;NE;10;75%
Danbury;Showers;37;ENE;10;72%
Groton;Showers;42;NE;12;70%
Hartford;Cloudy;37;N;8;66%
Meriden;Cloudy;38;NNE;10;67%
New Haven;Showers;43;NE;14;67%
Oxford;Showers;37;ENE;13;72%
Willimantic;Cloudy;38;ENE;7;79%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;36;N;9;69%
_____
