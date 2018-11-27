CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 27, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;42;WNW;12;91%

Chester;Cloudy;45;NNE;7;93%

Danbury;Showers;40;WNW;7;96%

Groton;Cloudy;46;N;7;92%

Hartford;Cloudy;40;N;9;92%

Meriden;Showers;40;N;7;89%

New Haven;Showers;43;NNE;10;92%

Oxford;Rain;38;NE;15;96%

Willimantic;Cloudy;42;NNE;13;95%

Windsor Locks;Showers;38;N;14;92%

