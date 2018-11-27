https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13423965.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;42;WNW;12;91%
Chester;Cloudy;45;NNE;7;93%
Danbury;Showers;40;WNW;7;96%
Groton;Cloudy;46;N;7;92%
Hartford;Cloudy;40;N;9;92%
Meriden;Showers;40;N;7;89%
New Haven;Showers;43;NNE;10;92%
Oxford;Rain;38;NE;15;96%
Willimantic;Cloudy;42;NNE;13;95%
Windsor Locks;Showers;38;N;14;92%
_____
