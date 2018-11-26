https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13420849.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, November 26, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;39;N;1;99%
Chester;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;44;NNE;3;88%
Hartford;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;92%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;88%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;43;NNE;5;82%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;38;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;100%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
