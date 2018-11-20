CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 20, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;42;NNE;7;85%

Chester;Cloudy;41;NE;6;80%

Danbury;Cloudy;39;ENE;6;88%

Groton;Cloudy;42;NE;10;85%

Hartford;Cloudy;38;N;5;92%

Meriden;Cloudy;39;N;7;85%

New Haven;Cloudy;42;N;8;83%

Oxford;Cloudy;37;E;9;92%

Willimantic;Cloudy;39;NE;6;92%

Windsor Locks;Showers;36;NNE;6;96%

_____

