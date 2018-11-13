https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13386643.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 13, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;45;NNE;5;85%
Chester;Showers;43;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Showers;38;N;3;96%
Groton;Showers;49;E;6;89%
Hartford;Showers;41;N;3;92%
Meriden;Showers;40;NW;5;96%
New Haven;Showers;44;N;5;92%
Oxford;Showers;39;E;6;93%
Willimantic;Showers;38;NNE;3;100%
Windsor Locks;Showers;39;NNE;3;92%
_____
