https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13369981.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 7, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;54;WSW;10;98%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;57;N;8;93%
Danbury;Clear;52;W;5;96%
Groton;Clear;58;WSW;12;93%
Hartford;Mostly clear;55;S;5;92%
Meriden;Mostly clear;53;SSE;6;96%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;58;SW;9;93%
Oxford;Clear;53;WSW;6;92%
Willimantic;Clear;54;SSW;5;100%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;51;SSE;8;96%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments