CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 7, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;54;WSW;10;98%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;57;N;8;93%

Danbury;Clear;52;W;5;96%

Groton;Clear;58;WSW;12;93%

Hartford;Mostly clear;55;S;5;92%

Meriden;Mostly clear;53;SSE;6;96%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;58;SW;9;93%

Oxford;Clear;53;WSW;6;92%

Willimantic;Clear;54;SSW;5;100%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;51;SSE;8;96%

