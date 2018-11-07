CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 7, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;55;WSW;10;97%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;7;93%

Danbury;Clear;54;W;6;92%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;10;96%

Hartford;Mostly clear;56;S;7;89%

Meriden;Mostly clear;51;S;3;100%

New Haven;Clear;59;SW;8;93%

Oxford;Clear;53;WSW;6;96%

Willimantic;Mostly clear;55;SSW;7;100%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;53;S;9;96%

