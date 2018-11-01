CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, November 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;56;SW;8;87%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;7;82%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;3;74%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;7;83%

Hartford;Cloudy;58;S;6;80%

Meriden;Cloudy;57;SSE;5;83%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;60;N;5;80%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;5;86%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;93%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;56;S;7;83%

_____

