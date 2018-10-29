https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13344068.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Monday, October 29, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;49;SSE;6;90%
Chester;Showers;46;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;95%
Groton;Rain;53;SW;8;79%
Hartford;Cloudy;46;SSE;6;95%
Meriden;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Cloudy;51;S;5;85%
Oxford;Cloudy;45;SSE;6;96%
Willimantic;Showers;45;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Showers;45;S;6;96%
_____
