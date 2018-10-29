CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Monday, October 29, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;49;SSE;6;90%

Chester;Showers;46;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;95%

Groton;Rain;53;SW;8;79%

Hartford;Cloudy;46;SSE;6;95%

Meriden;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Cloudy;51;S;5;85%

Oxford;Cloudy;45;SSE;6;96%

Willimantic;Showers;45;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Showers;45;S;6;96%

