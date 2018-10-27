https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13341163.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;46;NE;22;85%
Chester;Showers;46;ENE;16;93%
Danbury;Showers;41;NE;17;95%
Groton;Showers;48;NE;23;89%
Hartford;Showers;46;NE;20;88%
Meriden;Rain;44;N;8;88%
New Haven;Showers;47;NNE;20;89%
Oxford;Showers;41;NE;20;93%
Willimantic;Showers;45;ENE;21;92%
Windsor Locks;Showers;41;N;17;95%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
