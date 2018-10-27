CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 27, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;46;NE;22;85%

Chester;Showers;46;ENE;16;93%

Danbury;Showers;41;NE;17;95%

Groton;Showers;48;NE;23;89%

Hartford;Showers;46;NE;20;88%

Meriden;Rain;44;N;8;88%

New Haven;Showers;47;NNE;20;89%

Oxford;Showers;41;NE;20;93%

Willimantic;Showers;45;ENE;21;92%

Windsor Locks;Showers;41;N;17;95%

