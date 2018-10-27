https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13338216.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM EDT Friday, October 26, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;41;ESE;5;87%
Chester;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;80%
Danbury;Cloudy;43;SSE;7;67%
Groton;Cloudy;40;NE;5;85%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;67%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;79%
New Haven;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;76%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;76%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;81%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;67%
_____
