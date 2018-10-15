https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13307095.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Monday, October 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;65;SW;12;87%
Chester;Showers;63;S;12;93%
Danbury;Cloudy;62;S;6;93%
Groton;Showers;67;SW;13;93%
Hartford;Cloudy;63;S;9;93%
Meriden;Cloudy;63;S;7;90%
New Haven;Showers;67;SSW;10;86%
Oxford;Cloudy;61;SSW;6;96%
Willimantic;Cloudy;63;SSW;8;100%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;62;S;8;93%
_____
