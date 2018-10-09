https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13289256.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM EDT Monday, October 8, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;61;ESE;7;94%
Chester;Cloudy;59;Calm;1;93%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;60;N;3;96%
Groton;Cloudy;60;ENE;5;92%
Hartford;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;96%
Meriden;Cloudy;59;N;2;92%
New Haven;Cloudy;61;NE;5;94%
Oxford;Showers;58;ESE;5;96%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Showers;58;ESE;4;94%
_____
