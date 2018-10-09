CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM EDT Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;61;ESE;7;94%

Chester;Cloudy;59;Calm;1;93%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;60;N;3;96%

Groton;Cloudy;60;ENE;5;92%

Hartford;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;96%

Meriden;Cloudy;59;N;2;92%

New Haven;Cloudy;61;NE;5;94%

Oxford;Showers;58;ESE;5;96%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Showers;58;ESE;4;94%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather